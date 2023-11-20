Reviewing Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) & FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP)

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Union Pacific pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. FTAI Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Union Pacific pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FTAI Infrastructure pays out -6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Union Pacific has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. FTAI Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Union Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Union Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Pacific 0 9 14 1 2.67 FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Union Pacific and FTAI Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Union Pacific currently has a consensus price target of $238.96, indicating a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Union Pacific’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than FTAI Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Union Pacific and FTAI Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Pacific 26.37% 49.14% 9.64% FTAI Infrastructure -58.17% -35.29% -7.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Union Pacific and FTAI Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Pacific $24.88 billion 5.37 $7.00 billion $10.42 21.04 FTAI Infrastructure $261.97 million 1.39 -$153.58 million ($1.92) -1.90

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Infrastructure. FTAI Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Union Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Union Pacific has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Union Pacific beats FTAI Infrastructure on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates five freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.