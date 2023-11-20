Reviewing VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) & Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and VersaBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedbank AB (publ) $6.48 billion 3.05 $2.17 billion SEK 2.72 6.42 VersaBank $102.93 million 1.96 $17.60 million $0.98 7.92

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. Swedbank AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedbank AB (publ) 0 1 2 0 2.67 VersaBank 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Swedbank AB (publ) and VersaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of SEK 184.50, indicating a potential upside of 956.70%. VersaBank has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than VersaBank.

Dividends

Swedbank AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of SEK 0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Swedbank AB (publ) pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. VersaBank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Swedbank AB (publ) and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedbank AB (publ) 28.87% 17.86% 1.07% VersaBank 16.96% 10.00% 0.98%

Volatility & Risk

Swedbank AB (publ) has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of VersaBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of VersaBank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats VersaBank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products. The company also provides equity trading, structured products, corporate finance, custody services, fixed income and currency trading, and other capital market products; and offers administrative services, treasury operations, real estate brokerage and management, legal services, safe deposit boxes, and other services. In addition, it offers life insurance and pension solutions; and transaction banking services comprising cash management, securities, account, and clearing and settlement services, as well as provides Internet and mobile banking services. It has operations in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, China, and the United States. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

