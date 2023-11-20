RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RFIL. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF Industries

RF Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 13,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $35,268.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 643,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,702.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $90,012. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.