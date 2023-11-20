RK Capital Management LLC Buys 9,420 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up approximately 2.6% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Littelfuse worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Littelfuse by 87.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.16 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.21.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

