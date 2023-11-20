RK Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up about 4.6% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.92. The company had a trading volume of 51,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,544. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.28 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.97.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $5,545,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,015.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,865,493 in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

