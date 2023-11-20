RK Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises about 3.1% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.49. 707,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

