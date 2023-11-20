RK Capital Management LLC Sells 56,900 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the period. First Watch Restaurant Group comprises 2.1% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 110,503 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 698,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 58.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 649,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 238,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at $790,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

FWRG traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.83. 100,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWRG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

