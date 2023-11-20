Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,886,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 65,095 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up 3.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $177,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.69. 66,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

