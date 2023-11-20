Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $225.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.51.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $187.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $189.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of -132.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.67.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,078 shares of company stock valued at $15,106,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

