Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.13.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 66,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.00 and a beta of 0.91. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$17.07.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

