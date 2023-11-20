Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £102 ($125.26) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($122.80) to £104 ($127.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,854 ($121.01).

Shares of LON:LSEG traded up GBX 94 ($1.15) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 8,644 ($106.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,298.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,328.51. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,052 ($86.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,818 ($108.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,143.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,966,652 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,950 ($97.63), for a total transaction of £1,189,848,834 ($1,461,192,231.36). 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

