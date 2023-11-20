Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEGGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £102 ($125.26) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($122.80) to £104 ($127.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,854 ($121.01).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:LSEG traded up GBX 94 ($1.15) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 8,644 ($106.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,298.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,328.51. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,052 ($86.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,818 ($108.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,143.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,966,652 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,950 ($97.63), for a total transaction of £1,189,848,834 ($1,461,192,231.36). 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

