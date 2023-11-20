Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £102 ($125.26) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($122.80) to £104 ($127.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,854 ($121.01).
London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group
In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,966,652 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,950 ($97.63), for a total transaction of £1,189,848,834 ($1,461,192,231.36). 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
Featured Articles
