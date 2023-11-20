RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.62 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,482 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.53. 4,381,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

