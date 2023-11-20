RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 2.2% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $17,568,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,812,942 shares of company stock valued at $128,543,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.60. 481,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,953. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

