RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 3.7% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Boeing Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:BA traded up $7.49 on Monday, hitting $215.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,381,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,312. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.74 and its 200 day moving average is $208.53. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

