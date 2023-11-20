RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,139 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.4% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $342,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,925,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,503,121. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.91. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $388.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

