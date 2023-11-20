Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGA

Saga Communications Trading Up 3.7 %

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

Shares of SGA stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 195,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Saga Communications by 11.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About Saga Communications

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.