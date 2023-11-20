Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.22. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

