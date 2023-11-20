SALT (SALT) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

SALT (SALT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. SALT has a market cap of $3.54 million and $21,039.62 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, "SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com."

