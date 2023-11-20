Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324,482 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Samsara by 62.7% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,709 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $373,570.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 335,113 shares in the company, valued at $9,131,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $373,570.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 335,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,131,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $208,041.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,369,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,503,171 shares of company stock worth $66,934,636. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 646,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,172. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $32.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

