SAP (NYSE:SAP) Hits New 1-Year High at $152.58

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.58 and last traded at $152.58, with a volume of 3949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

