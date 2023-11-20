Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,595 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 635.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20,256.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.47. 39,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,919. The company has a market capitalization of $663.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.12.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.