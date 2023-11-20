Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 136.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,463,000 after buying an additional 610,364 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.6% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 25,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,492. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.