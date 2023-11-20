Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 259,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,935. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

