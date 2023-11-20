Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.89. The company had a trading volume of 721,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,130. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $290.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

