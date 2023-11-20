Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

AVDE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.54. 48,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.87. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

