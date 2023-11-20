Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,480 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.62. 56,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,194. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.