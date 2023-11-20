Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,635 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,827,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,120,000 after purchasing an additional 756,379 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 193,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 172,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 115,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,158,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,552,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

