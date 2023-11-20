Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 53,203 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 2.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 180,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,416. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

