Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $8.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $663.22. The stock had a trading volume of 522,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $577.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $663.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,231.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total value of $200,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,231.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

