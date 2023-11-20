Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,394 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.8% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of DIHP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 421,195 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

