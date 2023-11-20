Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $416.07. 1,683,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $332.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

