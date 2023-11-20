Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,076,595 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,918,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 247,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,204,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 175,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,327. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

