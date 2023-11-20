Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $66.99. 5,444,172 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

