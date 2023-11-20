Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 681 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VUSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.23. 948,345 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

