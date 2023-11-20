Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,114,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,144,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,084,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

