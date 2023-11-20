Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Lifted by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2,618.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,546 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 777,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,665. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.