Scotiabank Cuts Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Price Target to $16.00

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Shares of IE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. 239,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,787.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,397,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,436,000 after acquiring an additional 281,445 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 500.6% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,177,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

