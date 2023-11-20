ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Hits New 1-Year High at $663.91

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $663.91 and last traded at $659.50, with a volume of 237811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $654.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $577.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,231.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

