Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
QQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.53) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.16) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 450.40 ($5.53).
QinetiQ Group Trading Up 0.4 %
QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 3,076.92%.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QinetiQ Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.