Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

QQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.53) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.16) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 450.40 ($5.53).

QQ opened at GBX 322 ($3.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 296 ($3.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 382.40 ($4.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,238.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 329.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 339.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 3,076.92%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

