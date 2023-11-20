Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Diploma Trading Up 8.1 %
LON:DPLM traded up GBX 245.80 ($3.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,265.80 ($40.11). The stock had a trading volume of 619,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,431. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,524.50 ($31.00) and a one year high of GBX 3,386 ($41.58). The company has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,474.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,962.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,020.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34.
Diploma Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diploma
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- Trading Halts Explained
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.