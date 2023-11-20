Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Diploma Trading Up 8.1 %

LON:DPLM traded up GBX 245.80 ($3.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,265.80 ($40.11). The stock had a trading volume of 619,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,431. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,524.50 ($31.00) and a one year high of GBX 3,386 ($41.58). The company has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,474.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,962.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,020.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34.

Diploma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

