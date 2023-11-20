Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Acquires New Stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned about 0.39% of Five Star Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 17.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 1,455.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 17.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $605,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,365. The company has a market capitalization of $388.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.17. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 29.06%. On average, analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brett Levi Wait purchased 1,750 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $33,687.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,717. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Brett Levi Wait acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,687.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David John Lucchetti acquired 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 309,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

