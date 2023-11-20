Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 101,290 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 124,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 70,888 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ZION shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.82. 696,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

