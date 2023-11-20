SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Stake Boosted by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,797,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,406 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 2.31% of SiriusPoint worth $34,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,807,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,638,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,888,000 after acquiring an additional 707,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 206.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 467,522 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth about $3,794,000. Finally, Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth about $2,373,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

SiriusPoint Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SPNT opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.93.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.