Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at TD Securities

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cormark lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a market perform rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.90 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.44.

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.65. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$0.77 and a 1-year high of C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.26, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$75.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Slate Asset Management LP purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$31,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,300 shares of company stock worth $42,307. Corporate insiders own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

