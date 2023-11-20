Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREGFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

Shares of CREG stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.