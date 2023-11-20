Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Shares of CREG stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.05.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
