Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,484 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.09% of Splunk worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,860,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 78,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,323 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Splunk by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 233,274 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.16. The company had a trading volume of 644,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,517. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.26.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,967,513 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.68.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

