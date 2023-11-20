SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSEZY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.10) to GBX 1,760 ($21.61) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 2,300 ($28.25) in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

SSE Stock Performance

SSE Company Profile

SSE stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

