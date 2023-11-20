Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 868 ($10.66) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 879 ($10.79). The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.51) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.03) to GBX 990 ($12.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 956.33 ($11.74).
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
