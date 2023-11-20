Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRT. Barrington Research cut shares of Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of SRT opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 million, a PE ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Startek by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Startek by 60.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Startek during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Startek during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

