Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 20th (ADSK, ALKS, AMAM, AMRN, APLM, BCRX, BITF, BJ, BJRI, BLNK)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 20th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $253.00 target price on the stock.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $217.00 price target on the stock.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.20.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $432.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $405.00 price target on the stock.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $29.50 price target on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. The firm currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $475.00 target price on the stock.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

